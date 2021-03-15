Suspect arrested in connection to body found inside burned car in Bourbon County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was found inside a burned car on a Bourbon County farm.

Police said Monday that 34-year-old Cecil Russell has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Lexington man charged with murder in death of Lazarus Parker who authorities say was found in the trunk of burned vehicle inside a Bourbon Co barn. Coroner says Parker was shot. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/1sQxnFaVfw — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) March 15, 2021

The coroner identified the body last month as Lazarus Parker. The coroner confirmed Parker was shot and placed in the trunk of the car, which was then set on fire.

According to a police report, Russell shot and killed Parker after an argument at a residence on Dakota Street in Lexington. Russell then transported Parker's body to Bourbon County.

Parker's body was found the morning of Feb. 9 on the 500 block of Hutchinson road, near Bryan Station Road and the Fayette County line.

Police say a call came in about a barn fire at about 5:30 that morning. The front of the barn was engulfed in flames, and when firefighters put it out, they discovered a body inside the burned car.

