Swim with Purpose brings free swim lessons, water safety education to Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Drowning is the second leading cause of death in children ages 5 to 12 in the United States, and one Kentucky organization is working to change that.

Swim with Purpose is offering free swim lessons and water safety education this week from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center in Frankfort, drawing dozens of kids and adults to the pool.

Sam Taylor, chairman of Swim with Purpose, said participants spend time both in and out of the pool learning skills that could one day save a life.

"We had about 25 kids here and they spent the first half of their lesson out of the pool learning about water safety, learning about not to jump in the water if your buddy's drowning, but lend them something that you can pull them in with, throw them a life preserver, anything, but don't jump in the pool," Taylor said.

The stakes are high. Around 70 people drown each year in Kentucky, according to Taylor.

"Around 70 people drown each year in Kentucky, and not all of them are preventable, but most of them are preventable," Taylor said.

What started as an effort to restore Kentucky State University's pool has grown into something much larger. The organization has now raised enough money to fund 5,000 swim lessons and its goals have shifted accordingly.

"We've raised enough money so far to do 5,000 swim lessons. So now, our goal has changed," Taylor said.

Instead of focusing on a single community, Swim with Purpose now hopes to make free lessons available across the Commonwealth. The short-term goal is to expand into five more counties.

"And the long term goal is to get as many of the 120 counties in Kentucky with kids who want access to swim lessons and water safety as we can," Taylor said.

The impact of teaching someone to swim, Taylor said, can extend well beyond one generation.

"Statistics show that once somebody knows how to swim, they're more likely to pass that on to their kids and continue it on," Taylor said.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit swimwithpurpose.org.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv