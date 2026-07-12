Swing for Soldiers Classic tees off for 16th year to benefit wounded veterans and their families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The 16th annual Swing for Soldiers Classic is taking place Monday at the University Club of Kentucky (4850 Leestown Road) in Lexington to support veterans and their families.

The fundraiser was started by former NFL player Jacob Tamme and his wife Allison after they asked themselves how they could use their platform to make a lasting difference.

Since then, Swings for Soldiers has partnered with Homes for Our Troops to support specially adapted home builds for wounded veterans across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia.

"The mission is to build specially adapted homes for severely wounded vets, and so each year, we have a new family that joins what we call our Swings for Soldiers family, and we benefit their home through Homes for our Troops," Tamme said over a virtual interview.

This year's event will help one veteran and their family with a specially adapted home.

Tamme said the event is about giving those who have sacrificed so much a transformative opportunity.

"The men and women that have gone out and sacrificed and have given so much of themselves and have had a life-altering negative event, we think they really do deserve a life-altering positive event, and that's what, you know, we want this home to be. We want it to be a life-altering positive event that, you know, can change the trajectory of the future for them," Tamme said.