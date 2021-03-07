Taking the "plunge" to help Special Olympics athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual Polar Plunge in Lexington was held Saturday morning outside of Texas Roadhouse.

The event helps raise funds for Special Olympic athletes in Kentucky.

This year, more than 11,000 athletes will benefit from the $72,000 raised.

For those participating in the plunge, it's a chance to help the community.

21-year plunge veteran Kevin Curren dressed up as Colonel Sanders for the costume contest. He's won 8 Golden Plunge awards for his various costumes.

LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck served as emcee for the event.