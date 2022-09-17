Taking to the skies for the second annual Lake Cumberland Airshow

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, thousands of people turned out for the second annual Lake Cumberland Airshow.

The event showcases Somerset and its airport. The show featured vintage military aircraft, World War II warbirds, and some of the nation's top aerobatic performers.

"You'll see the world's shortest runway, you'll see a cub landing on top of a truck, then you'll also see a soviet era Mig-17 just above the runway at 650 miles an hour, just below the speed of sound, so it's real exciting, this community is on fire, and this is one of the many events we're proud to have in our community," said airshow president David Morris.

Airshow organizers also try and make a point to salute veterans and involve the community. Organizers say over five thousand people last year.