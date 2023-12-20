Tanker truck carrying about 4,000 gallons of gasoline overturns on I-64 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) — Part of Interstate 64 is closed after a tanker truck carrying about 4,000 gallons of gasoline overturned Wednesday morning.

WAVE 3 News reports that Louisville Metro police officers were called at 8:20 a.m. to I-64 East at the Watterson Overpass after a truck reportedly went over the median.

Crews were able to contain the leak, according to WAVE 3 News, and it's believed there's no danger to the public. However, the tanker will have to be drained of all the gasoline and transferred to another tanker before it can be towed away.

Police said the area is going to be closed for an extended period of time. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.