Target buys land for new Georgetown store, records show

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Target Corporation has acquired land in Georgetown, Kentucky, for a new store at a development called Georgetown Commons, according to a Memorandum of Site Development Agreement.

The document, dated June 30, and recorded with the Scott County Clerk on July 8, shows Target Corporation entered into an agreement with Georgetown Commons, LLC, a Kentucky limited liability company, to develop property at the Georgetown Commons shopping center.

Target acquired 13.28 acres — identified in the agreement as the "Target Tract" — through a Special Warranty Deed dated June 30.

Under the site development agreement, Georgetown Commons, LLC is obligated to complete construction of site improvement work connected to the initial development of the shopping center. Target agreed to reimburse the developer for certain project costs incurred in connection with that work, the documents detailed.