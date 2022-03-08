Taste of the Bluegrass returns May 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Taste of the Bluegrass, Lexington’s longest running tasting event, returns Friday, May 13 from 7-11 p.m. at Keeneland Barn and Entertainment Center.

More than 30 restaurants, vineyards, distilleries, and breweries will come together to serve up samplings of food and drinks to raise money for God's Pantry Food Bank.

A full list of vendors at this year’s Taste of the Bluegrass can be found here.

Early bird tickets are on sale now here. The price increases May 1. Guests attending this event must be 21+.