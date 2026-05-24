Tattoo expo raises funds for cat rescue for third year in a row

Halfway Home Rescue and Goldenrod Tattoo have partnered for the third year to raise money for the shelter through a tattoo expo where 100% of proceeds go directly to the rescue.

Goldenrod Tattoo is hosting a tattoo expo to benefit Halfway Home Rescue, giving attendees the chance to get cat-themed ink while supporting a local animal shelter — and possibly leaving with a new furry family member.

All proceeds from the event go directly back into Halfway Home Rescue.

Ellen Neuville of Halfway Home Rescue said the turnout exceeded expectations, even with an uncertain start to the day.

"Amazing when we got here to set up it was pouring rain, and we weren't sure if that was going to affect us at all. But we've been nonstop. Still people waiting since the very beginning," Neuville said.

The shelter brought six kittens to the event, and adoptions were already underway.

"So we had six kittens that we brought here today, and three of them have already gone home and we have a possibility of a fourth," Neuville said.

Neuville said the diverse crowd drawn by the event is part of what makes it so meaningful.

"It's an amazing thing. This type of event brings in a diverse crowd. We've got fellowers of the rescue that come in, but also the tattoo clientele that like to come in and support the causes that they support. So it's great to have such a common goal, and when they walk in and see kittens they're faces just make it all worth while," Neuville said.

The event's origins are personal for Erin Cruse of Goldenrod Tattoo. After losing her cat Brenda at 6 years old, Cruse found herself browsing PetFinder when a photo stopped her in her tracks.

"Came across a little black cat that made me cry on the patio at Charlie Browns. And I was like, I have to see her now," Cruse said.

Cruse adopted that cat, Lore, from Halfway Home Rescue — and that connection sparked the idea for the annual fundraiser.

"Taking something as sad as losing a 6 year old cat unexpectedly and turning it into something positive that benefits the little guys that are still here that need help and homes and food and litter and kisses," Cruse said.

Cruse said the collaboration between the tattoo community and the rescue reflects what can happen when people come together around a shared cause.

"Just a bunch of people with jobs and school coming together to foster in a group way. They're able to do more now that we can do this for them," Cruse said.

Every dollar raised at the expo goes toward the animals in Halfway Home Rescue's care.

"It goes to them and goes towards these kittens and gives them everything they need," Cruse said.