Tatum Dale, Andy Barr's longtime district direct and chief of staff, has died

(LEX 18) — Congressman Andy Barr announced on Thursday that Tatum Dale, his longtime district director, deputy chief of staff and campaign manager for his senate campaign, has died.
According to Barr's website, Dale began her work with Barr during his 2012 Congress campaign in Washington D.C. and later began working in Kentucky in 2015. A native of Murray, she graduated from the University of Kentucky.
Read his full statement below:
“When I first ran to serve the Sixth District, Tatum Dale was one of the first people who volunteered to help. Born and raised in Murray, Tatum came to the University of Kentucky for college, and I’m forever grateful that she stayed to serve alongside me. For over 15 years, Tatum was the heart and soul of my team. She held almost every job in my office—Scheduler, Field Representative, Deputy District Director, District Director, then Deputy Chief of Staff and Campaign Manager for my U.S. Senate run.
“With Tatum’s leadership, my office favorably closed thousands of cases for Kentuckians—helping veterans, seniors, and families throughout our district. She fought to deliver funds to support dozens of community projects across our Commonwealth. She loved helping people and was a servant of others, just as Christ envisioned us all to be. Maybe that’s why her birth in heaven is a shared birthday with our Lord and Savior. While our hearts are broken, our team finds peace and hope knowing that Tatum is now home with Christ, resting comfortably in the arms of her Savior.
“Tatum loved her family, her faith, and her Commonwealth. She made me a better Congressman, our staff better public servants, and we will all miss her forever. From Murray to Lexington and everywhere in the Commonwealth that she touched, we hope you will all join us in praying for Tatum’s family and friends—and be forever inspired by her memory to serve others.”