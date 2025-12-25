Tatum Dale, Andy Barr's longtime district direct and chief of staff, has died

(LEX 18) — Congressman Andy Barr announced on Thursday that Tatum Dale, his longtime district director, deputy chief of staff and campaign manager for his senate campaign, has died.

According to Barr's website, Dale began her work with Barr during his 2012 Congress campaign in Washington D.C. and later began working in Kentucky in 2015. A native of Murray, she graduated from the University of Kentucky.

Read his full statement below: