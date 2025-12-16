Taylor County High School teacher receives surprise $25,000 Milken Educator Award

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Taylor County High School English teacher received the surprise of a lifetime Monday morning when she was awarded a prestigious $25,000 Milken Educator Award during a special assembly.

Sydney Newton, who teaches 9th through 11th grade English Language Arts at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, was announced as Kentucky's sole Milken Educator Award recipient for 2025-26. The award came as a complete surprise during what students thought was a routine assembly.

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Commissioner of Education Dr. Robbie Fletcher attended the ceremony, along with Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley, who traveled from California to present the award.

"Sydney Newton is an exceptional role model for the students and staff of Taylor County High School," Foley said. "Her dedication is unmatched. Whether leading in the classroom, implementing exciting programs, mentoring colleagues or guiding student clubs to championships, Sydney is constantly raising the bar."

A press release states that Newton serves dual roles as an ELA teacher and provides curriculum and administrative support at both the school and district levels. She is the first-ever Milken Educator Award recipient from the Taylor County School District and Kentucky's 64th recipient since the state joined the program in 1993.

According to the release, the $25,000 cash prize comes with no restrictions on how it can be used. Past recipients have used the money for continuing education, dream field trips, establishing scholarships and even adoptions.

"Educators such as Mrs. Newton exemplify the positive impact that arises when teachers are committed to delivering the highest quality education to their students," Fletcher said.

According to the release, Newton brings innovative approaches to her classroom, including using artificial intelligence to allow students to "chat" with William Shakespeare while studying "Julius Caesar." She uses the Socratic method for class debates to stimulate engagement and higher-order thinking. Her enthusiasm for English led her to pilot an Advanced Placement Language program for sophomores.

Beyond the classroom, Newton sponsors the Color Guard team, leads the Beta Club and Academic Team to multiple championships, serves as faculty advisor for the Yearbook Club, and mentors student aides. She also helps create ELA curriculum, mentors new educators, plans professional development opportunities and coordinates the summer school program.

The release states that Newton earned her bachelor's degree in secondary and middle grades education from Lindsey Wilson University in 2016. She completed dual master's degrees at Campbellsville University in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages in 2018 and P-12 school administration in 2022.

The Milken Educator Awards, often called the "Oscars of Teaching," have no formal application or nomination process. Outstanding K-12 educators are sought out while early to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish, according to the release.

Newton joins a national network of over 3,000 Milken Educators spanning the program's nearly 40-year history. This season will reach more than $76 million in individual cash prizes since the awards' first presentation in 1987.

Newton will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Washington, D.C., from June 12-14, 2026, where she will network with colleagues and education leaders about developing leadership roles that lead to real change in education, according to the release.