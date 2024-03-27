Teak, beloved orangutan at Louisville Zoo, dies following multi-year battle with heart disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved animals.

Teak, a 36-year-old male orangutan and popular resident at the zoo, was humanely euthanized following a multi-year battle with heart disease.

Teak was a Sumatran/Bornean hybrid orangutan that came to Louisville in 1996 from the Columbus Zoo. He lived with a heart condition and had been receiving ongoing treatment. However, despite comprehensive care, monitoring, and therapy, his heart disease progressed to cardiac failure over a 2.5-year period.

"End of life decisions are always difficult, especially with a charismatic animal like Teak, but his welfare and quality of life was always our highest priority throughout his care," said Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi.

Valuable information learned about Teak’s heart condition will be shared with zoo veterinarians and other health workers who compile critical cardiac data on all four great ape species.

If guests are looking for a way to honor Teak and his life, the zoo encourages everyone to support products that use sustainable palm oil to protect orangutan habitats.