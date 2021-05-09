Watch
Teammates go "Swingin' for Sophia"

Posted at 8:09 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 20:09:52-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The memory of an 8-year-old girl will live on with her softball team.

Sophia Black was killed in an ATV crash at her home last month.

Now her teammates are remembering her and what she loved most in life.

The event "Swingin for Sophia" was held before the team's softball tournament at the Athens Sports Complex on Saturday.

Sophia played third base for the Kentucky Rampage.

Her coaches say the event is a way they will keep her memory alive with the team.

"We have put SB 77 on our sleeve on each one of our jerseys. For the tournament we got... when we went to Tennessee there were 77 warm ups. So her memory will stay alive with Kentucky Rampage," said Monica Tichner, AU Softball Coach.

Sophia's teammates made TikTok videos before the game, a tradition she loved.

