Teamsters Local 651 celebrates Labor Day with annual picnic in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Labor Day is known as the unofficial last day of summer, and Teamsters Local 651 marked the holiday with their yearly picnic at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

The celebration featured burgers, face painting, and bubbles as union members and their families gathered to honor American workers.

Wendell Green, who has been with the union for more than 30 years and recently retired, said the annual event brings everyone together outside of work.

"I mean, everybody gets to get together and have fun, without having to work," Green said.

James Brant, known as J.B. and president of Local 651, said around 400 members and their families attended the picnic, displaying the strength of the working class.

"Workers are the heartbeat of America. If it was not for workers, companies would not survive," Brant said.

The union has been hosting or participating in Labor Day activities since the early 1970s. Brant said they try to switch up activities each year, with this year marking the first time they included wrestling.

"So it's just a lot of fun over there," Brant said.

"It's turned out real good," Green said.

The event wasn't limited to Teamsters members. Anyone who wanted to join was welcome, as Local 651 views Labor Day as a celebration of all American workers.

"We're just all the same. There's no difference than us than anybody else," Green said.

