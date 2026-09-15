Teen dies days after Bourbon County shooting; another teen charged in case

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Louisville teenager has died days after a shooting at a Bourbon County home.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Brandon Williams Jr., 18, of Louisville. According to the coroner's office, Williams died Sept. 8 at a Lexington hospital from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators said Williams was shot Sept. 6 inside a home on Houston Antioch Road in Bourbon County.

On the day of the shooting, deputies arrested Trinity Buckner, 18, at the same address. She is charged with first-degree assault and wanton endangerment involving the discharge of a firearm. Court records show she previously pleaded not guilty.

According to Buckner's arrest citation, investigators determined she discharged a firearm inside the home, striking Williams while he was lying on a couch. The citation states a second person standing nearby was also struck.

Deputies wrote that people inside the home gave conflicting accounts of what happened. According to the citation, Buckner told investigators the shooting was accidental and that the firearm was loaded with a round already chambered. However, the second victim told investigators Buckner racked a round into the chamber and fired the gun while pointing it toward Williams. Deputies interviewed several other people who were present in the home.

Buckner is currently being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

Authorities have not announced whether additional or upgraded charges will be filed following Williams' death.