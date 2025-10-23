Kentucky leads nation in teen driving deaths for 4th straight year

(LEX 18) — Kentucky continues to lead the nation in teenage driving fatalities for the fourth consecutive year, prompting renewed calls for better driver education and awareness during National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The alarming statistics have driving instructors and safety advocates pushing for comprehensive changes to how young people learn to drive.

"Baseline, we cannot be distracted in the car," said Amber Wedding, owner of Central Kentucky Driving School.

Wedding said what bothers her most is the impact of peer passengers on new drivers.

"Any number of friends in the car over one in the car with a new driver, the statistics start to skyrocket, not just for an accident, but for a fatal accident," Wedding said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that teen driving fatalities per 100,000 licensed teen drivers in Kentucky is more than double the national average. Nationwide, seven teens die in traffic crashes every day on average, according to NHTSA.

Jim Peters, lead instructor at Apex Driving School, said the statistics bring him sadness.

Peters questioned why driver education isn't given the same priority as other subjects in schools.

"Why are we not educating these kids in high school like we teach them math science and english for 12 years, why isn't driving the same amount of education?" Peters said.

Alex Valencia, a member of the National Student Leadership Council for Students Against Destructive Decisions, is working to spread awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, speeding and impairment.

"This is something that we need to be cautious about," Valencia said.

Valencia emphasized the importance of eliminating distractions while driving.

"Putting your phones away, and anything that can distract you away, don't eat while driving don't call while driving. don't have your music too loud," Valencia said.

Despite her advocacy work, Valencia admitted the statistics are concerning on a personal level.

"I'm scared that will happen to me or someone I know," Valencia said.

