14-year-old hiker found safe after becoming separated from group at Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 14-year-old hiker was found safe Thursday evening after becoming separated from his group in the Indian Staircase area of the Red River Gorge in Kentucky.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue was dispatched at approximately 8:30 p.m. after the teen went missing. Because darkness was approaching and the missing person was a juvenile, crews immediately requested additional resources, according to the department.

Powell County Search & Rescue responded with additional ground searchers. The Kentucky State Police Aviation Branch launched a helicopter equipped with FLIR — Forward Looking InfraRed — technology to assist with an aerial search.

As Wolfe County Search & Rescue personnel assembled at the Bison Way Trailhead and the KSP helicopter conducted its search, the department reported that a responding team member spotted the missing hiker walking safely along Kentucky Highway 715.

The teen had become separated from his group and continued south on the Sheltowee Trace, eventually exiting the trail system via the Cloud Splitter Shortcut before making his way to the highway, officials added.

The Indian Staircase area is surrounded by high cliff lines, steep drop-offs, rugged terrain, and multiple intersecting trails that can disorient even experienced hikers, the department noted. Once darkness falls, navigating that section of the Red River Gorge becomes extremely dangerous, with limited visibility dramatically increasing the risk of falls, injuries, and becoming further lost.

The teen was safely reunited with his group.

The team also issued the following safety reminders for hikers: