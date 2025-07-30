Teen killed in two-vehicle crash on US 62 in Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday on US 62 in Ohio County, just west of Beaver Dam, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says they received a call regarding the crash at 12:20 a.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed that the teen from McHenry was driving east on US 62 in a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2008 Dodge Ram being driven by a woman from Beaver Dam who was driving west.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Ram was taken to a hospital in Owenboro for treatment of reported non-life-threatening injuries, KSP states.

The release adds, "It's unknow at this time if all participants were wearing their seatbelts; however, KSP troopers are currently reconstructing the collision."