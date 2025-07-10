Teen remains in coma after Fourth of July UTV crash in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 14-year-old girl remains in a medically induced coma following a UTV crash in Jessamine County on the Fourth of July that injured two people.

Brianna Locker was a passenger in a Polaris Razor driven by her uncle when the vehicle crashed into a farmer's fence and hit a tree along Bethel Road.

"I've been devastated," said Shanda Gaddie, a family friend.

The crash left Brianna with brain swelling, a collapsed lung, and several broken bones. She is currently on life support at UK Hospital.

"It's extremely overwhelming and all we can do is just pray and hope for the best at this point," Gaddie said.

Friends describe "BB," as she's known to loved ones, as headstrong and athletic – qualities they believe will help in her recovery.

"It really shows how like, you shouldn't take anything for granted or anything because, like, one day you're hanging out with her, next day you really don't know what's gonna happen," said one of Brianna's friends.

Despite the severity of her injuries, Brianna's support system remains hopeful.

"Hoping that, you know, she gets to walk out of the hospital one day and she's in the best place. UK is a great hospital for the injuries that she sustained," Gaddie said.

Brianna's uncle, who was driving the UTV, is also hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

An online fundraiser has been established to help the family with medical expenses can be found here.

