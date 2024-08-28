Teen with Lexington ties breaks barriers by competing with USA's Paralympics Wheelchair Rugby team

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The opening ceremony for the Paris Paralympics wrapped around 6 p.m. EST, and one wheelchair rugby athlete on Team USA has special ties to Lexington.

From a young age, Zion Redington was dealt a difficult card in life. In 2012, at six years old, Zion had both of his feet amputated at Shriner's Children's Hospital in Lexington to improve his mobility.

Zion's mom, Heather Redington-Whitlock, says for eight weeks after the surgery, he wore a cast on both legs until he was able to put on prosthetics.

"He had one little metatarsal bone. His foot was pretty deformed, but he was able to walk and all of that stuff. All of a sudden he kept breaking that metatarsal bone. It was just like, wow he's only 40 pounds. How is he going to hold his weight when he's 100 pounds," explains Redington-Whitlock.

Redington-Whitlock says she wanted Zion to have every experience that he could have at a young age.

By eight years old, Zion wasn't letting his disability slow him down. He decided to take on several adaptive sports, such as rock climbing, swimming, archery, track and field, and wheelchair rugby. "I kind of saw just a lot of potential with him. Zion started liking the aggressiveness kind of as he got older and stuff."

"Knowing Zion has just made huge steps in wheelchair rugby, you know I just have to say that Zion has owned this. After we moved to Birmingham, he made - you know it was not, mom and dad bringing him to work out. It was very much, I've got to work out," said Redington-Whitlock.

In 2022, Zion secured his place on the USA Developmental Team for wheelchair rugby. Then, in 2023 and 2024, he made it to the National USA Team. "We are in Paris right now, to watch our son Zion compete for Team USA wheelchair rugby."

At 18 years old, Zion Redington is the youngest wheelchair rugby Paralympian on Team USA ever. Redington-Whitlock says he comes to life when he plays the sport. His team is like a brotherhood to him.

Zion spent five days a week for the last several years dedicating himself to cardio, weights, and pushing. In the process of it all, Zion has taught other amputees about adaptive sports and that they are not limited.

"Don't limit your child. Expose them to as much as you can. Find out what's local," said Redington-Whitlock. "The biggest thing is let it be normal. Let it be normal for kids to take their legs off. Let it be normal for kids to play in other wheelchairs."

If you want to watch Zion play for Team USA, you can watch it on USA or CNBC. Every game will be available to stream on Peacock.

If you missed the opening ceremony, LEX 18 will have that Friday night at nine.

