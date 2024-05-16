Tennessee man killed in Hardin County crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man from Tennessee is dead after a head-on collision with a semi-truck that occurred on Interstate 65 around 10:59 p.m. near Elizabethtown on Wednesday.

The Kentucky State Police says that 50-year-old Jeffery Simonton from Clarksville, Tennessee, was driving a 2016 Lexus north in the southbound lanes when he collided with a semi-truck being driven by 46-year-old Alexsander Bojov from Palm Beach Garden, Florida.

Simonton was ejected from his car and pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner.

KSP says that neither Simonton nor Bojov were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Bojov was taken to the University of Louisville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.