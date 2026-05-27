TeraWulf acquires 1+ GW Eastern Kentucky HPC campus to expand AI infrastructure

(LEX 18) — TeraWulf Inc. has acquired a hyperscale high-performance computing development site in eastern Kentucky, expanding its portfolio of large-scale digital infrastructure campuses.

According to a press release, the new site, called the Muskie Data Campus, is expected to support more than 1 gigawatt of data center capacity over time. TeraWulf acquired the campus from Industrial Equity Partners.

Delivery of the initial 500 megawatts is expected to ramp beginning in the second half of 2028, with an additional 500 megawatts targeted for delivery in the second half of 2030, according to the release.

"We have long believed the Muskie Data Campus represented a compelling opportunity for large-scale digital infrastructure development in Eastern Kentucky," Jake Bronstein and Michael MacDougall, speaking on behalf of Industrial Equity Partners, said. "We believe TeraWulf brings the infrastructure expertise, power strategy, and execution capabilities needed to realize the project's full potential."

Located within the 1,000-acre EastPark Industrial Park, the site includes approximately 285 acres of owned and controlled land capable of supporting hyperscale AI and HPC infrastructure, with optional adjacent acreage to support future expansion, according to the release. Regional economic development leaders have identified the project as one of the most significant economic development opportunities in northeastern Kentucky in decades.

According to the release, Kentucky Power, an AEP Company, is constructing a 345 kV substation connected to the existing 765 kV transmission network, providing redundant, utility-scale power infrastructure designed to support the full 1+ GW campus. Transmission infrastructure and energy service agreements were executed concurrently with the acquisition.

The site is already zoned for its intended use, with permitting activities underway and limited site work required to support data center construction.

"This acquisition further reinforces the strategy we discussed on our first quarter earnings call: securing and developing large-scale, power-advantaged sites capable of supporting the next generation of HPC workloads. As we said then, the defining constraint in this market is no longer computing hardware — it is power, transmission infrastructure, and execution certainty. The Muskie Data Campus directly aligns with that thesis," Paul Prager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf, said. "Muskie combines scalable power, robust transmission infrastructure, development readiness, and strategic regional positioning in a way that is increasingly difficult to replicate. The campus will be purpose-built around utility-scale infrastructure, including dedicated transmission investments and long-term power delivery planning designed specifically to support hyperscale AI workloads."

According to the release, TeraWulf expects the Muskie Data Campus to generate substantial construction activity, long-term skilled employment opportunities, workforce development initiatives, infrastructure investment, and incremental tax revenue over time. The company said the project has support from the Governor's office, local county leadership, and regional economic development authorities.

The Muskie Data Campus is TeraWulf's second major digital infrastructure campus in Kentucky, alongside the company's 480 MW Justified Data campus in Hancock County, according to the release. TeraWulf said it intends to work with regional educational and workforce development institutions to support workforce training and long-term economic development initiatives associated with the campus.

Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chany released the following statement on Facebook: