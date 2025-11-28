Thanksgiving apartment fire in Morehead contained, all occupants safely evacuated

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Thanksgiving evening apartment fire on Brothers Way in Morehead was quickly contained by firefighters, with all occupants safely evacuated and only one person treated for minor smoke inhalation, an official reported.

An official with the Morehead Police Department reported that Morehead 911 received multiple reports of the fire at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with heavy flames visible from the duplex.

Morehead Fire Department

All occupants had safely exited the duplex before firefighters arrived on scene. One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Fire crews launched an aggressive attack and quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby apartments, the official added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.