'That's shameful': Lawmakers working to raise Kentucky's minimum wage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several Kentucky lawmakers say that $7.25 an hour is simply not enough to live on, and they want to do what many other states have done: raise the minimum wage above the federal wage.

Senator Reggie Thomas has filed several bills over the years to do just that, and said that Kentucky's minimum wage is not enough to cover the basics of life.

"No one who wants to work can live off of $7.25 an hour," he said. "No one. That's shameful, that's wrong."

Thomas said his bill would ensure that workers in Kentucky are paid a minimum of a $10 an hour starting this year. Then, Kentucky would gradually work its way up to $15 an hour.

His bill would also allow cities or local governments to raise their area's minimum wage beyond the state level. As of this year, 30 states as well as Washington, D.C. have a minimum wage above the federally set $7.25.

"There's no reason Kentucky, particularly when we know the makeup of Kentucky, should still be saying that all our residents need to be paid at a minimum $7.25 an hour," Thomas said. "It's been 17 years since this country increased minimum wage."

Kentucky House Democrats also have a bill to raise the minimum wage. Their plan would be to gradually raise the rate.