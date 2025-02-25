The Christian Appalachian Project begins home assessments and repairs after flooding in Eastern Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Since the floodwaters receded, the emotional impact has been particularly pronounced for the Lafferty family. Ed Lafferty, an IT coordinator with CAP, spent most of the day sifting through the destruction at his parents' house in Floyd County after the latest flooding surged several feet high, creeping through their front door.

"It’s tough knowing that some of the memories are probably gone forever, as far as the mementos and things," Lafferty reflected. He expressed the heartache of witnessing his parents' hard work throughout their lives reduced to ruins in a matter of seconds.

For Lafferty, who lives in another county, the worst part was the waiting. He was unable to reach his parents’ home until the floodwaters had settled. "It made me feel, you know, pretty insignificant at the time because I've always been able to help my parents when they needed it, but I wasn't able to that day," he said.

In a previous flood in 2021, the water had risen to the first step of the home, but this time, it reached above the HVAC system.

That’s why CAP is on-site, ready to assist in cleaning and rebuilding efforts. Lafferty expressed gratitude toward his employer, noting how CAP rallied around his family to provide the necessary support during this challenging time.

"I've only been here around two years, and they said, 'Well, you're part of our family, and your family is part of our family, and we're here to help, and we're going to help however we can,'" he shared.

Mark Cable, a colleague of Ed's at CAP, emphasized the organization's mission: "CAP's mission in general is, you know, we're the hands and feet of Christ, and we want to bring hope to those who may have lost it."

Cable noted that helping Ed remove rotted wood, insulation, and furniture was a no-brainer.

"It's just amazing how people come together in times like this, you know, to build each other up and just offer help," Cable remarked.

Despite the loss of valuable items, Lafferty finds solace in the safety of his parents.

"Knowing that we're strong, you know, we have the Lord in our life, so we know we can build back and make it better than what they had before," he concluded, reaffirming their resilience in the face of adversity.

