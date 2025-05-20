The Creek Church in Somerset serving as a donation hub for tornado victims

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A church in Somerset, close to Bourbon Road and other areas impacted, is now on its fourth day providing resources to tornado survivors.

"Really we just saw the need and realized we have this big church," Jessica Maybrier said.

Maybrier is among a large number of volunteers at The Creek Church providing relief.

"In the middle of where it happened. You know, just right up the street on Bourbon, tons of houses, the neighborhood right behind us, Green Meadows, tons of houses were just hit," Maybrier added.

In response, The Creek Church has become a hub for donations.

"It got to the point where it was so much we couldn't put it out in the lobby, we had to move it to the auditorium. So we just started setting up tables and the outpouring in the community has just been amazing," Maybrier said.

The church is providing 200 to 300 hot meals per day to tornado victims.

Part of the work at The Creek Church is to deliver tarps to people with another line of severe storms in the area.

"Helping them put tarps over the homes, helping them with windows, if they need that. We've been sending out people to cut trees," Maybrier said.

People are providing support from multiple states, Pulaski county and surrounding counties.

"There's people coming in from counties that don't even know where they're at, I'm like where are you from? And then they'll say 'Here' and I'm like, I don't even know where that is but thank you so much," Maybrier said.

With a lot of people in the area dealing with power outages, gas cards, batteries and extension cords are some of the main items requested at The Creek Church. Maybrier says the volunteers are doing everything they can to meet those needs.