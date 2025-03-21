The Grand Theatre: a blend of history and community in downtown Frankfort

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. — Downtown Frankfort is a vibrant area rich in history and hospitality, but one landmark stands out as a true gem: The Grand Theatre. Originally opened in 1911, this iconic venue has provided both live and pre-recorded entertainment to generations of Kentuckians.

Phil and Dina Plant, devoted season ticket holders for over 15 years, share what makes The Grand Theatre special.

“It’s just such an intimate theater," Phil explains. "I mean, you know, it’s 400 and some seats; there’s not a bad seat in the theater, and you’re close to the performers.”

This closeness enhances their experience, allowing them to truly appreciate the talent on display. “We just learned something about live entertainment. You enjoy it and appreciate the talent that these people have. It just makes it much more interesting,” adds Dina.

The Plants attend at least a dozen shows a year, and their admiration extends beyond the performances to the rich history embedded within the walls of The Grand.

The building's management says they try to honor the Grand Theatre's legacy. When you walk through the front door, the walls you are met with are originally from 1911.

William Cull, president of the non-profit organization 'Save the Grand Theatre," emphasized the theater's historical significance.

"The town is very, very rich in history," he said.

“When it opened, it was a place where people gathered during World War II to learn about what was happening in the world.”

Cull was instrumental in buying and renovating the theatre back in 2005, envisioning it as a cornerstone for a revitalized downtown Frankfort.

"This was the center of the town in history," he explains, highlighting the venue’s role as a hub of community activity.

Before it was returned to its former glory, the building had been repurposed as a real estate office. Determined to restore it, Cull understood the value of the theatre's historical significance.

“For me, I considered it like as well as the community not getting in the 80s what it wanted," he reflects.

Now, patrons like Cull can relive cherished memories every time they step through the doors.

The Grand Theatre's seating also carries poignant historical significance; during the era of segregation, the balcony was where people of color were required to sit.

The Plants appreciate the efforts to preserve the original elements of theatre's while also enhancing its communal experience.

“The effort to retain as much of the original theater as possible—to honor it with photographs, historical photographs, and plaques that people can read as they come into the theater,” they explain.

The diverse generations that gather at The Grand contribute to its unique character, showcasing a wide range of talent that continues to thrive on stage.

"All genres of music and shows take place here," says Phil. "There’s something for everybody."

For both the performers and the audience, The Grand Theatre is not merely a venue; it is a cherished piece of history and a pivotal component of the Frankfort community.