The Hope Center gets $75,000 from Subaru Share the Love Event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hope Center in Lexington received $75,000 from the annual Subaru Share the Love Event and was presented with a check during a ceremony on May 5, according to a release.

The release states that the donation will help The Hope Center continue to provide its services, including "addiction recovery programs, mental health counseling, job training, and long-term transitional housing."

“At Subaru, we believe in showing love and respect to everyone, especially those facing the greatest challenges,” said Bonnie Quantrell, Owner of Quantrell Subaru, in a press release. “We’re honored to support The Hope Center and their life-changing work in helping people find hope, healing, and a path forward.”

According to a release, over the years, the Share the Love Event has donated more than $250 million to national and local charities.

“This donation couldn’t come at a better time,” said Jeff Crook, CEO of The Hope Center, in a press release. “Every dollar will make a difference for the people we serve—people working every day to rebuild their lives and recover with dignity. We’re deeply grateful to Subaru and everyone who contributed through the Share the Love Event.”