The impact of MLK's teachings felt decades later at the Unity Celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Central Bank Center saw a 1,300-person crowd bright and early Monday morning for the Unity Breakfast. A celebration targeting at celebrating people of different backgrounds, not to divide society, but to bring everyone closer together.

"It's one of those things when you sit back and reflect, and look at the news, and you can see sometimes the division in our country,” said Raymond Ross, an alumni of Kappa Alpha Psi.

“When you come here to a place like this, and you see everybody from the city, every different race, it gives you that purpose and that mindset that aye, we can come together, we can bring joy and happiness, to this world,” he added.

Ross has been coming to this event for a few years now. His self-reflection, and awareness taught him having a firm grip on history assures the future of society is in good hands.

“When you think about it, we are so busy doing our own things now, with social media, we have so many distractions,” Ross added. “Just to get away, and think of our past, our present, and then think developing our young kids about our future, which lies with them, and uniting people, it is great.”

"It’s not just about us eating, taking pictures and selfies, and networking, it’s about us finding out what are we doing to impact our city, what are we doing to impact other people to make this world a better place," said Mario Radford, the Chairman of this event.

Radford believes people are taught to hate… just like they are taught to love.

So, everything this ceremony featured was to reverse that concept, from the awards ceremony, to signing in unison, holding hands, at the end of breakfast.

“It’s definitely special because when you think of Martin Luther King, and his whole purpose, and uniting people, of all races, it’s very intrical,” concluded Ross. “And for the city of Lexington, it’s very good to see everybody from the city come together for Martin Luther King’s dream, and that’s to unite people.”