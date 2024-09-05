The Kendyl and Friends Foundation gets ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kendyl and Friends Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up on Sept. 14.

Founder and Executive Director Crimson Claycomb founded the Kendyl and Friends Foundation for her daughter, who lives with disabilities. She had trouble finding inclusive extracurriculars for her daughter, so she created the foundation to promote inclusion.

She says, "We had no idea that so many people needed our all-inclusive programs and services."

The foundation has several different teams, including baseball, basketball, and cheer, and they’re looking to expand even more. The fundraiser gala will highlight athletes like Ian Hinton.

Crimson says, "We have some awesome kiddos that are gonna be there. Ian's gonna be there, yes. But yes we want the community members to know why our kids matter to us and why they are so important."

Ian is part of the baseball league that plays here at Anderson-Dean Park in Harrodsburg. His mom says watching him be able to compete means everything.

Ian’s mom, Renee Hinton, says, "To be able to come out and just have fun and learn skills and all of the amazing volunteers they have come in and work with them. So, it just, it's a pleasure, it's just a blessing to have the people willing to come out and have all of the community support."

Ian explains, "We want to encourage people to get outside and work with the special needs."

And only 15 minutes away from the park, the foundation is continuing to expand. They have a five-acre lot that will become an inclusive baseball field. Crimson wants everyone in this community to feel like they have an opportunity to do the things they love.

"We've already planted our seeds here and the roots are growing and every single time someone donates or contributes in some way, someone volunteers, they help water those seeds and eventually it's gonna grow into our all-inclusive facility,” says Crimson.

Tickets for the gala and donations can be made at the link here.

