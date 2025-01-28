The Nest gears up for Dollars for Diapers Initiative next month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Founded in 1977, The Nest is gearing up for a big fundraiser next month...the annual Dollars for Diapers Drive.

In the United States of America, one in three families struggles to afford enough diapers to keep babies clean and dry.

"I really want to make a difference," JoEllen Wilhoite said.

Wilhoite's team is working to make a difference daily at The Nest, a local non-profit.

The Nest is trying to raise enough funds to buy one particular item...diapers. Purchasing 100,000 diapers is the goal through Dollars for Diapers.

"Our goal is 100,000 because that way we can have one item available throughout the entire year," Wilhoite added.

Dollars for Diapers will take place every day in February.

"That's a big one for the kids, you know the babies, it's really important for families," Wilhoite noted.

Through its family assistance program, The Nest sees six hundred people per month. The Diaper Drive is critical, helping families stock up for the rest of the year.

"It's really important for families, the health reasons, and just so you know kids are comfortable, babies are comfortable," Wilhoite added.

In turn, Wilhoite is emphasizing the domino effect through Dollars for Diapers when a donation impacts someone in the community.

"That person is in the position to be a healthy friend, advocate, family member to someone else," Wilhoite said.

If you choose to donate to Dollars for Diapers, Wilhoite is offering this assurance for people in Central Kentucky.

"When you give any kind of funding to The Nest or supplies to the nest, it stays in this community," Wilhoite noted.

For information on services provided by The Nest, head to thenestlexington.org.

