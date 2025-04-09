The reality of flood damage: A Frankfort property owner forced to remodel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the aftermath of a devastating storm that recently hit the Bellview neighborhood of Frankfort, local landlord Adam Marshall grappled with the stark reality of flood damage to his properties. The experience was shocking and disheartening for Marshall, who owns two duplexes in the area.

Reflecting on his first visit to inspect the damage, Marshall recounted, “The first time I walked in, my heart sunk. It's like, alright, this is real.”

The sight was overwhelming; he had to kayak to reach his properties because of the high water levels. Upon arrival, he was met with a scene he could hardly believe — extensive water damage that left both properties in disarray.

“It doesn’t feel real unless you’re in it, unless you’re dealing with it,” he added, emphasizing the surreal nature of the destruction that surrounded him. The emotional toll of the recovery process is palpable for Marshall, particularly as he was on the verge of posting one of the duplexes for rent prior to the storm.

The frustration of starting over after investing significant time, energy, and money into these properties is evident. “I’m frustrated in a place where, again, I’ve put a lot of effort into something that got ruined,” he said, expressing his disappointment. Currently, several feet of water remain in his basement, raising concerns about potential future flooding.

“There’s no prediction on when it could do it again. It could be another 50 years, or it could be next week,” he said, highlighting the unpredictability of severe weather.

While Marshall is focused on his own losses, he remains acutely aware of the broader impact of the storm on his community. "I'm just one person. There are so many families affected," he noted. Some of Marshall’s neighbors have faced even worse situations, losing all their belongings in the flood. He is determined to manage his setback but is concerned about others who may struggle for years to recover financially.

This week has left Marshall with a powerful lesson about the importance of heeding severe weather warnings. With a newfound understanding of the potential devastation storms can cause, he resolved not to ignore future alerts. “And so now flooding to me feels real. It happens. It’s something that’s obviously hitting home for me, and it’s just weird to see devastation,” he reflected.

As the community begins to recover and rebuild, Marshall's experience serves as a reminder of the vulnerability many face when nature unleashes its fury. It is a call to remain vigilant and prepared for the unexpected challenges that severe weather can bring.