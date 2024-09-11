The Realtor Community Housing Foundation works to help make more homes accessible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Realtors across the Bluegrass don't just help people in the community find or sell homes; many also work with an initiative that helps people modify their homes.

Bluegrass Realtors’ Realtor Community Housing Foundation, or RCHF, helps make homes more accessible for people who need it in the community.

16 years ago on Wednesday, LaShonda Johnson moved into her first home. But in 2022, her life changed when her health and diabetes took a turn. She got an infection that led to an amputation of part of her leg.

"By then being a diabetic, you can't leave open wounds open because the infection will spread faster. So, it was spreading so they ended up having to cut just a little bit above the ankle,” says Johnson.

Johnson’s home sit's up on a hill. She explains that the stairs are steep and it made it harder for her to get in and out.

Johnson says building a ramp on her own was getting a little costly and that's how she got connected with the group of realtors who helped make her home more accessible.

Johnson says, "I called RCHF and I talked to a young lady there and she was explaining to me the little bit ins and outs of how they go about getting help."

RCHF is the fundraising arm for Bluegrass Realtors. For the past few years, they have been hosting a gala fundraiser to help raise money for projects like this.

RCHF’s president, Paula Elder, says, "We have over 4,000 members, we serve 38 counties. So many of us want to do things in the communities in which we serve and work. This is a perfect opportunity right here."

They do projects like this and more to give back to the community. In 2023, they were able to help nearly 40 people, and so far this year, 19. They're working to speed up their process so they can get more people the help they need.

Elder says, "We try to move super-fast because we know that people that need to get in and out of their homes, they need accessibility almost immediately."

Now, Johnson's had her new ramp for almost one year. She believes that community is about neighbors helping each other.

"You never know when that time will come around for you. So, it's always a blessing to bless somebody else and don't always be looking for something in return, just do it out of the kindness of your heart you know? And it helps gratefully, gratefully,” says Johnson.

For more information about the Realtor Community Housing Foundation, you can check them out onlineor call at 859-276-2693.

