LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three new retailers will soon find a home at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Sephora, Evereve, and Pandora signed leases at the mixed-use development located at the crossroads of Nicholasville Road and Man o' War Boulevard.

Sephora is opening next to Waxing the City and Pandora is opening next to Madewell. Both stores are planned to open in late 2022.

Evereve, a boutique for women, is opening next to Deka Lash and Bath & Body Works in early 2023.