'There is miracles and hope': Family reunited with furry family member 4 months after London tornado

LONDON, Ky. (LEX18) — A Laurel County family and their dog were reunited after she'd been missing for four months during the EF-4 tornado that ripped through London back in May. In September, a Facebook post brought them back together.

Sadie Lou is a 7-year-old Rottweiler-Doberman mix. She was welcomed with love into the Carnes family when she was just a puppy.

"She's been wonderful. She's always stuck by my side like my shadow. She loves to be around mama," said Tina Carnes, who is Sadie's owner.

Carnes says Sadie has always been skittish during storms.

Back in May, Carnes was out of town while her husband and kids were home when an EF-4 tornado barreled through London. Her husband was able to pull one of their dogs into a closet with him, but was unable to grab Sadie.

"He couldn't chase after her because the windows started breaking, so he ran into the closet, and as soon as he got into the closet. The wind shut the door and trapped him in," recalls Carnes. After they were able to safely walk outside, most of their home was gone. "They was looking and there was no sight of Sadie. So she was sucked out of the house."

Carnes says she lost her home and Sadie in one night.

"We was posting for about a month online. Like on Facebook and stuff. Everybody was like Tina, there's no way she's lived through this. I mean, there's not been a sight. She's probably just out laying somewhere and someone's just not recovered her just yet," said Carnes.

After four months, recovery became a rescue. Carnes says she receieved a Facebook notification at 4:30 a.m. "There was a lady who posted and said "is this your dog?" … I was like 'oh my God! That's Sadie! That's her!"

Sadie was seen walking around the Burkmann Feeds building, a mile away from their home. With help from an organization for animal advocacy, the family was reunited once again.

"I mean God is good. I mean it just shows that there is miracles and hope. Don't ever let up hope," Carnes praises.

Carnes says her cat and husky are still missing after the two were rescued from the rubble, but then ran away.

Tina Carnes, the owner

If you'd like to help out the Carnes family during this time, you can visit their gofundme link.