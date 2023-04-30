"They are not alone": Fundraiser for kids with incarcerated parents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation was set up to provide support for children with incarcerated parents.

Saturday evening, dozens gathered for their annual gala.

According to The Bureau of Justice, 47 percent of people in prison are parents to minors.

Co-founder Dale Robinson named the foundation after his mother and said he uses the event to encourage others not to make the same mistakes he did.

"I left two boys to fend for themselves," Robinson said. "I was incarcerated for 10 years and just from having the right supports system and right people and right mentors allowed my kids to still be successful to this day."

He hopes his foundation will teach other kids the same.

All of the money raised will go towards the foundation's programs that provide everything from stipends to family assistance.

"We have over 10 different programs that we have for our your and their families," said executive director Amy Snow. "We work with families. We work inside the jail with incarcerated families."

The foundation hopes to focus more on childrens mental health moving forward, so they don't let their future be defined by current circumstances.

"We step in and help bridge that gap and help those kids deal with that mental issue and also say they can live a normal life," said Robinson.

