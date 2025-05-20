'They lost opposite arms holding each other': London couple hospitalized after tornado rips apart home

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple in their 60s from Laurel County is in the London Hospital recovering after a preliminary EF-3 tornado tore into their home on Friday.

Taylor Baker and Brandy Bowman walked LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle through what's left of their Aunt Gail and Uncle Paul's home. A home that's been in the family for generations. Glass and insulation cover the walls and floors of the Cline home, indicating the horrors the couple endured while trapped inside when the twister hit.

"I was home which is not very far from here. The tornado came very, very close to my house. My neighbors ring doorbell caught it on their camera but it did not touch us," explains Baker.

"They were in this bedroom and you can see where stuff came through. This is where they were and the neighbor came, he heard them screaming for help. So he came to help them. He pulled them out into the hallway there," Bowman explains.

Someone was in the neighborhood looking for survivors when they heard Gail Cline's screams.

"She said 'I need help. I see an arm down the hallway," which was actually Gail's arm that was shredded during the tornado explains Bowman. "So the doctors said where they lost opposite arms is because they were holding each other."

Gail Cline also suffered from fragments in her ribs that punctured her lungs.

Taylor Baker, the Cline's niece

The couple was taken to the London Hospital and has been there ever since. Gail Cline is on life support after being placed under a medically induced coma.

Paul Cline's condition has improved. However, Baker says her uncle has dementia and is having a difficult time processing what happened.

"All I can't get out of my head is just how terrified they both were. I cannot imagine the fear that was going through their minds, but there's one thing about them they are godly people," admits Baker.

The women say it's eerie. While some items are gone, others, like a robe in the Cline's bedroom, remain untouched.

The Cline's 12-year-old dog, Sadie, was also found after the storm. The older dog got out after the tornado ripped through. After hours of searching, she was found in the Cline's bedroom inside the home, waiting for someone to return.

Taylor Baker, the Cline's niece

"And looking around at the other houses like we grew up being babysat by our ma maw in this house. We played in all of these houses, we had dinner in all of these houses. It's hard," Baker and Bowman reflect on those moments together.

Now, Baker and Bowman work to clean up while raising funds to help their aunt and uncle. "Hospital bills and their home. They lost both of their vehicles, both cars. They're really going to need help either rebuilding or finding somewhere to live once they are stable enough."

One thing the family does know is that the couple is strong enough to support each other through the tragedy, just as they did when the storm blew through.

If you'd like to help out the Cline family, you can donate on their GoFundMe.