'They were supposed to protect him': Vigil held for 14-year-old boy found dead in McCreary County home

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family members gathered at a vigil to honor a 14-year-old boy's life after he was found dead in a McCreary Home in February, and called for systemic changes to protect vulnerable children.

The McCreary County community came together in a painful night of remembrance for 14-year-old Austin Carpenter.

"While this cannot undo the pain that we felt. It is a reminder that we must continue to speak up for the safety and well being of all children just as Austin would have wanted," said a speaker at the emotional gathering.

"Hopefully that we as a group and as a community can come together and change the way that the school system and DCBS go about their jobs. That they get more training and that their more qualified for the jobs they're doing," said Sherry Rollins, an advocate.

Police say Carpenter was found dead in his McCreary County home in late February after deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive teen. Austin later died at the hospital from serious injuries.

Two people — Bilie Bolin, his legal guardian, and Jeremy Ridner — have been indicted on charges of murder, possession of a controlled substance, assault, and tampering with physical evidence.

"Social service had so many calls to them about abuse suspected child abuse going on in that home and they never even went and checked on him. They never went and checked on him, and I think they should be held accountable," said Janet Saunders, Carpenter's grandmother.

Saunders and Rollins claim Austin never returned to school after winter break, and dozens of calls were placed to the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) about potential child abuse in the home.

"They were supposed to be protecting him. Yes. They were supposed to be protecting him, but they were abusing him and they tortured him," they said.

During testimony in April, Chief Deputy Dustin Ridner described Austin as being severely malnourished, with scars on his body likely from cigarette burns.

The family is now demanding justice for Austin and calling for improvements to the system meant to protect children.

"Austin was a very special child. He was a chosen one. He was anoint, he was a very quite child. He was not no rebellion. He was really good," said Saunders.

"And with Austins death I want people to raise awareness and to teach other kids in school that autistic children they need love too. They need friends. And for the kids to not treat him different," said Rollins.

Bolin and Ridner are scheduled to appear in court on September 8.