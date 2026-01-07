'They will pay for what they did': Family pleads for answers in daughter's 34-year-old unsolved murder

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A mother's plea for justice echoes through Bell County 34 years after her daughter's brutal murder remains unsolved.

Greta Renee Henson was just 24 years old when she was found dead in her Middlesboro home on January 7, 1992. The young woman, described by her mother as "good-hearted" and "beautiful," was discovered bound and gagged with two gunshot wounds to the back of her head.

"She was a good girl. She's nice, kind. Good-hearted. She was really good-hearted," said Josephine Henson, Greta's mother.

The discovery haunts Josephine to this day. She and Greta's father found their daughter's body when they walked into the home that January morning over three decades ago.

"We went in and found it. It was awful, I mean, it was awful. I had this awful feeling. It was like I was gone or something or lost or something. I don't know, it was an awful feeling," Josephine said.

According to state police, Greta was found with her hands and feet tied. She had been shot twice in the back of the head with what investigators believe was her own revolver. The murder weapon has never been recovered.

Despite the passage of 34 years, no arrests have been made in connection with Greta's death. Her killer remains free.

"I guess it's not that easy sometimes. But I believe they will be brought to justice. I believe they won't get away from God you know. They can't run from God," Josephine said.

The loss has left an irreplaceable void in Josephine's life.

"You just miss her. I've had times where I feel like in a room or sitting in a room or something there and close to me," she said.

Josephine believes her daughter's murder was premeditated and suspects the killer may have known Greta personally. However, police have been unable to identify or arrest a suspect.

Now, Josephine is making a public appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"If they know anything about who murdered my daughter. I want them to come forward….she deserves justice. She needs justice over here in Middlesboro," Josephine said.

If you know someone or something connected to the unsolved case, you can contact Kentucky State Police Post 10 or anonymously submit a tip.