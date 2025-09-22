'They're both in heaven': Loved one details who Rowan County double murder victims were

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX18) — Two days after a Rowan County mother and daughter were found dead in their Morehead home, a loved one is speaking publicly for the first time about the loss and the impact they left behind.

Kayla Blake, 37, and her 13-year-old daughter, Kennedi McWhorter, were discovered Friday by Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies during a welfare check requested by one of Blake’s coworkers.

Blake, a registered nurse at a local recovery center, and Kennedi, a standout softball player at her middle school, were known for their kindness, dedication, and joy.

“I know everybody says this after people are gone, but this is the honest-to-God truth — Kayla loved unconditionally,” said Kelley McKenzie, cousin to both victims. “You knew Kayla, you loved Kayla.”

McKenzie described the shock of learning the news.

“It has to be a mistake. It just can’t have happened to Kayla. And Kennedi? A 13-year-old?” she said.

Authorities have arrested and charged 44-year-old Joshua Cottrell on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. McKenzie confirmed Cottrell was Blake's boyfriend, and the two lived together.

Cottrell is currently being held at the McCracken County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The grief has been overwhelming for the family. McKenzie recalled she was making caramel apples when she got the devastating call.

"I feel like they're both in heaven. And I know we're not supposed to question God and say why, but it's hard. So young. Kayla was just 37; she had a life to live. Kennedi, 13, and God has a reason, and I don't know why," McKenzie said. A memorial now stands on the middle school softball field in Kennedi’s honor, drawing community members who knew her.

“I could stand here and cry my eyes out, and at the same time, my heart swells with pride because she meant that much to so many people at such a young age,” McKenzie said. “Kennedi had an impact.”

She hopes others will take one lesson from this tragedy: “Just hug your family and hug your babies a little bit tighter.”

Private funeral arrangements are being conducted for Blake and McWhorter.