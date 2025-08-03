'They're ready for adoption': Harrison Co. animal shelter saves emaciated siblings' lives

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Harrison County, two furry siblings are in great health after they were dropped off at the Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter in late July, emaciated.

The two furry faces belong to Wilson and Wilma. They were recently dropped off at the animal shelter by some police officers after the officers found them on the street.

"So I checked it, and there was a paper in there. I go back there to Q building which is where he was at and he was just looking at me. And I was like 'oh my gosh you're so skinny,'" recalls Audree Prather, a co-manager at the Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter.

Prather says they both had visible ribs and were weighing in at eight pounds. "I mean the state that he was in he might have had another week left in him. I'm sure there's more of these puppies out there, there's not just two of them," details Prather.

After a tight feeding schedule, vaccines, and deworming, the siblings weigh in at 15 and 13.5 pounds.

"She is really outgoing, and he's just laid back and chill. He's more timid then she is," Prather describes. "They're healthy babies now and they're ready for adoption."

However, it's not just Wilson and Wilma; the shelter has seen animals left in dangerous conditions. The shelter says it's taking in a stray a day.

"This is probably the biggest season I've seen when it comes to puppies and kittens. I don't know what's going on, but people are just getting rid of their dogs," explains Lisa Galasso. "The shelters being overwhelmed, because we do have to follow guidelines to keep everyone healthy. They're just dropping their animals wherever they can."

The shelter is currently housing 21 dogs and 39 cats. Recently, they housed 40 cats.

"Spay and neuter your pets. There's definitely not a shortage of puppies out there and come you know adopt don't shop. These animals know you've saved them and they will spend the rest of their lives giving you extra love just to show how much they care," said Galasso.

If you'd like to adopt Wilma and Wilson, you can fill out the online adoption application and visit during business hours.

The shelter also has a cat room open during business hours for people to spend time and play with the cats. They are all spayed and neutered and available for adoption.

As much as foster families are needed to help keep space in the shelter, the buddy program is also available for people who want to spend a day with a dog or visit the dog park during the shelter's business hours. This gives shelter animals a chance to be out and about.