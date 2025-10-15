Thieves steal critical emergency equipment from eastern Kentucky volunteer fire station

OIL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thieves allegedly stole a light tower and generator from an eastern Kentucky fire station over the weekend, leaving the volunteer department without critical emergency equipment.

Oil Springs Fire and Rescue says the red Terex trailer unit disappeared from their Station 2 sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The stolen equipment features a blue-trimmed white reflective stripe and black tower mast.

Officials say the unit could be pulled by any car, truck or ATV equipped with a two-inch tow ball, making it relatively easy to transport.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft and reviewing security camera footage from the Blanton Drive and Rocky Hill Road area where the fire station is located.

Anyone with information about the stolen equipment is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office or Oil Springs Fire Department directly.