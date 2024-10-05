Third annual 'Out of the Darkness' walk hopes to bring light to mental health awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday afternoon was a chance for the Lexington community to be a safe space and to talk about their mental health at the third annual "Out the Darkness" walk.

Nick Archer is one of many examples of what this event is about: helping anyone with their mental health.

"Bring things to light and bring the idea that people aren't okay sometimes to light, and helping people through that," Archer said.

Today was Roxy Bryant's second walk. She's seen the growth and impact that this walk has done for people in a short time.

"This is a group of community that we all come together and be able to openly talk about loses and struggles together and all come together as one," Bryant said.

Bryant has struggled with mental illness before and dedicated her walk to herself and her loved ones, but also wants to make a bigger impact for other people.

"Just finding someone to talk to," she said. "It doesn't have to be a professional. Even if it's a best friend, a family member, or a co-worker. Just somebody you can open up with and talk with. Just talking away the dark. Is the best way to get the darkness out of you."

Everyone walked to honor a loved one, for themselves, or to help the cause, all to bright light to help others.