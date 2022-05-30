Thirteen names added to Kentucky National Guard Memorial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the annual Memorial Day ceremony, thirteen names were added to the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort.

The memorial honors Kentucky National Guard men and women who died while serving the United States. With the new additions, the memorial holds 286 names.

"Each of the names that are on this monument are people who fought for good, are people who fought for justice," said Governor Andy Beshear during the ceremony.

The governor expressed gratitude for the men and women who gave their lives to protect the American way of life. He reminded the crowd that conflict in today's world proves just how important the fight for freedom is.

"Today is for the Kentuckians who gave everything so that we can enjoy the freedom and liberty granted to us as Americans that so many across the world strive for," said Beshear. "And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the Ukrainians today - that are fighting for their freedom as we mark a day where we remember those we lost fighting for our freedom."

A wreath was placed in honor of the Kentucky Guard members who paid the ultimate price of freedom. And the wreath serves as a comforting symbol.

"It is not so much a symbol of death, but actually, a symbol of life," said Lt. Col. Jenohn L. Smith. "It is used at funerals to symbolize the soul starting a new and everlasting life."