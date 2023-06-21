'This fight is far from over': Despite dropping suit, Ky. abortion rights group hopes law will be struck down

(LEX 18) — The director of Kentucky’s Planned Parenthood is vowing to fight on despite being forced to drop a lawsuit challenging Kentucky’s restrictive abortion laws.

Tamarra Wieder, director of Kentucky Planned Parenthood, said they would be back in court as soon as they find a plaintiff.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that health care providers can’t file suit on behalf of their patients. Instead, the abortion rights have to find a pregnant woman who’d been denied an abortion to attach to the case.

They were unable to find someone by the court-issued deadline.

“No person should have to think about a court case when they are trying to access healthcare,” Wieder said.

The court essentially created a paradox of sorts. The plaintiff would have to put off getting an abortion to be part of the case. It’s unclear for how long.

Wieder admits it has been a major barrier for them

Abortion rights activists say as a whole the debate is about freedom and healthcare. Anti-abortion activists say it is about valuing every life.

Addia Wuchner, the executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, said they are celebrating what they consider to be a major victory.

“What we saw today with the withdrawal of this case was just amazing,” Wuchner said.

Abortion rights activists don’t have a case to stand on, she added, explaining the abortion rights activists are finally recognizing how the restrictive abortion laws in Kentucky are valid.

“That’s a complete fallacy,” Wielder said in response. “Just because we didn't meet a deadline, doesn't mean we hold these laws to be just.”

Planned Parenthood, along with the ACLU, had argued in their lawsuit that the state’s abortion bill was unconstitutional.