Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

'This fight is far from over': Despite dropping suit, Ky. abortion rights group hopes law will be struck down

Planned Parenthood Meridian
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 06:47:42-04

(LEX 18) — The director of Kentucky’s Planned Parenthood is vowing to fight on despite being forced to drop a lawsuit challenging Kentucky’s restrictive abortion laws.

Tamarra Wieder, director of Kentucky Planned Parenthood, said they would be back in court as soon as they find a plaintiff.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that health care providers can’t file suit on behalf of their patients. Instead, the abortion rights have to find a pregnant woman who’d been denied an abortion to attach to the case.

They were unable to find someone by the court-issued deadline.

“No person should have to think about a court case when they are trying to access healthcare,” Wieder said.

The court essentially created a paradox of sorts. The plaintiff would have to put off getting an abortion to be part of the case. It’s unclear for how long.

Wieder admits it has been a major barrier for them

Abortion rights activists say as a whole the debate is about freedom and healthcare. Anti-abortion activists say it is about valuing every life.

Addia Wuchner, the executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, said they are celebrating what they consider to be a major victory.

“What we saw today with the withdrawal of this case was just amazing,” Wuchner said.

Abortion rights activists don’t have a case to stand on, she added, explaining the abortion rights activists are finally recognizing how the restrictive abortion laws in Kentucky are valid.

“That’s a complete fallacy,” Wielder said in response. “Just because we didn't meet a deadline, doesn't mean we hold these laws to be just.”

Planned Parenthood, along with the ACLU, had argued in their lawsuit that the state’s abortion bill was unconstitutional.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth