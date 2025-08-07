'This is a guy who never learned': Son looking for answers after apparent DUI death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drew Johnson got the alert immediately because his iWatch is connected to his mother, Linda’s.

“The iWatch, I guess part of its function is it called me, and I could hear them taking my mom out and I could hear them saying there's no discernable pulse,” Johnson said, 5 days after an apparent drunk driver killed his mother on Man O’ War Blvd. in Lexington.

Johnson, who lost his father earlier this year, is now asking for anyone who might’ve been in the area and heard or saw anything leading up to the crash, to share what they might know.

“We don't know, but some have said there was a red sports car who was drag racing the person whose car hit my mom,” Johnson said of a line about racing that was also in the police report. “If anyone heard anything, or if anyone knows about Stephen Barber or Gary Feltner’s whereabouts earlier on Sunday, just try to paint a picture of how this happened,” he added.

Barber was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after his blood alcohol level measured 0.087 at the scene. Feltner, was listed as a passenger in Barber’s car at the time of the wreck. Barber, according to court records, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence twice before in central Kentucky. The last charge in 2022 was dismissed as he entered a guilty plea to speeding.

“The biggest thing that infuriates me is that Stephen Barber had a license to begin with,” Johnson said. “He should’ve never had a driver’s license ever again. People make mistakes but learn from them. In this case, this is a guy who never learned, and it’s cost my mom her life,” he added.

Funeral services for Linda Johnson will be held on Tuesday, August 12th.