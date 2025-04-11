'This Is My Home': Franklin County resident cuts vacation short to help flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As cleanup around Frankfort continues, there are still countless individuals and organizations doing their part to support flood victims.

Ashley Smalley is one of those Good Samaritans.

"This is my home. This is where I was born and raised. I was raised by my grandparents that taught me: do what you can, when you can," Smalley said.

The scenes she's witnessed have been heartbreaking.

"It's humbling to see all of these families, and they tell you their stories. Some of them didn't have flood insurance, and that breaks my heart, because you know they just lost literally everything they own," she explained.

Smalley's own home was spared from flooding, which motivated her to help those less fortunate. She believes community support is essential during crises.

"Community is everything. If you don't have your community, friends, and family behind you, you really don't have anything," Smalley said.

Her commitment to helping neighbors ran so deep that Smalley cut her Knoxville vacation short when she saw images of the Kentucky River flooding over the weekend. She immediately loaded her trailer with eight pallets of water and rushed back to Frankfort.

"With everything going on, now's the time that everyone needs to step up and be a part of this community," she added.

Flood victims who haven't even met Smalley are feeling the impact of her support. Kristen Cate, one of those affected by the flooding, expressed gratitude for the community response.

"There's just so many resources, and love the community has just poured in, and literally stood behind all of us," Cate said.

Hearing about people like Smalley spending their own money and donating time to help has lifted Cate's spirits during this difficult period.

"Some of us entered this alone, and we've gained friendships," Cate noted.

These strangers are now connected by their shared love for Frankfort. Smalley believes her neighbors would do the same for her if the roles were reversed.

"Community really does stick together. And right now, that's all a lot of these people have," Smalley said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.