'This town has flooded forever': Salt Lick to address flooding through Green Sink Program

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flooding has been a persistent problem in Salt Lick and has increased over the years.

"This town has flooded forever," Salt Lick Mayor Bill Unchester said. "Ever since it's been established, it's becoming more and more frequent."

Despite various attempts to tackle the flooding issue, proposed solutions have proven costly.

"You're talking about millions of dollars to cure our flooding problems around here," Mayor Unchester said.

However, a new solution may address these challenges. Brian Storz, the basin coordinator, introduced the "Green Sink Program."

"We and the Division of Water started this program called the Green Sink Program," Storz said. "It's basically a more affordable option for small communities to start doing some flood mitigation work."

Storz described green sinks as a supercharged French drain. These basins are created by excavating land in a floodplain, around 1 to 5 acre areas, and digging to depths of 2 to 4 feet above groundwater.

The green sink basins will be connected to local streams, directing floodwater into the basin and away from areas of concern. When it rains and flooding begins, the water is funneled into the basin, where it can drain through the bottom and into the groundwater, leaving a dry green sink basin ready for the next flood event.

Storz noted that the community is eager to help find solutions.

"We have a landowner that just donated 64 acres of property that is just downstream of Salt Lick," Storz said. "He said build as many wetlands as you want here. I'm tired of seeing flooding."

Mayor Unchester sees the program as an opportunity to solve a long-standing issue.

"One of the reasons we haven't expanded as greatly is that we have flooding," Mayor Unchester said. "If we get that under control, we will grow."

The Green Sink Program provides an affordable option for small towns like Salt Lick to address flooding, which impacts roads, homes, and communities.

The program is currently in the fundraising stage and expects to begin placing the green sinks in approximately two years.