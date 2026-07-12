Thomas Nelson High School announces death of rising Bardstown senior

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nelson County High School Principal Curt Merrifield released a statement on Sunday stating that a rising Bardstown Senior had tragically passed away. The student has been identified as Jaxon Rhodes.

According to Merrifield, Rhodes was a quiet and reserved student with a close circle of friends.

"Those that knew him appreciated his thoughtful personality and the moments they shared together. Like all our students, he was continuing to discover who he was and grow," Merrifield's statement read.

On Monday, July 13, school counselors will be available at Nelson County High School (as the power is currently out at Thomas Nelson High School) to offer emotional support to both students and staff grieving the loss of Rhodes.

Read Merrifield's full statement below.

"Dear TNHS students and families,



It is with great sadness that we share with you the loss of one of our students, Jaxon Rhodes. Jaxon was preparing to be one of our seniors this year.



Jaxon was a quiet and reserved student who had a close circle of friends. Those that knew him appreciated his thoughtful personality and the moments they shared together. Like all of our students, he was continuing to discover who he was and grow.



Our hearts are with Jaxon's family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and cared for him. We extend our deepest condolences to the family.



The loss of a member of our school community can affect each person differently. Some students may experience, sadness, confusion, or other strong emotions in the days and weeks ahead. We encourage families to talk openly with their children, listen to their concerns, and reassure them that it is okay to seek support.



School counselors will be working at Nelson County High School on Monday, July 13, during regular school hours due to the power being out at Thomas Nelson. They are available to both students and staff for counseling and support during this time.



By supporting each other with care and understanding, we can help our students navigate this loss together.



Please keep Jaxon's family and loved ones in your thoughts.



Sincerely,

Curt Merrifield"

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.