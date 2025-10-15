Thoroughbred racing's 2024 Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna retires

(LEX 18) — Thoroughbred racing's 2024 Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna has officially retired from racing and will begin her breeding career at Hill 'n' Dale Farms in Lexington.

Trainer Kenny McPeek announced the champion filly's retirement after veterinarians discovered mild bone bruising. While McPeek said Thorpedo Anna is fine and could return to training in 90 days, her owners decided to retire the superstar.

The decision comes after an illustrious career that saw Thorpedo Anna earn more than $5.4 million and win 10 graded stakes races, cementing her status as one of the sport's elite competitors.

A 20 percent ownership share in the retired champion will be auctioned at Keeneland's Championship Sale on October 29.